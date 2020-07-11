Watch Juice WRLD become a comic book hero in ‘Come And Go’ video

A video for Juice WRLD’s Marshmello collaboration ‘Come And Go’, in which he turns into a cartoon hero, has been released.

The track features on the late rapper’s posthumous album ‘Legends Never Die’, which was released yesterday (July 10).

The Steve Cannon-directed clip begins with old footage of the rapper and his girlfriend Ally Lotti before the couple morph into animated characters. In their new cartoon world, the pair face off against various monsters and villains. Watch it below now.

Advertisement

Marshmello paid tribute to his collaborator on Thursday (July 9), calling him “one of the most talented people I have ever met”. “We were both constantly on the same page when it came to music and the times we spent together were some of the most exciting times I’ve ever had in my entire life,” he said.

@JuiceWorlddd was one of the most talented people I have ever met. We were both constantly on the same page when it came to music and the time we spent together were some of the most exciting times I’ve ever had in my entire life. — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) July 9, 2020

“Watching you take breaks to do wheelies on your dirt bike and then come back and finish a whole song in one take was normal and to be able to be on this album with you and show the world what we made together means so much to me. You were a great person and I miss you every day, man. You will live forever through your music.”

You will live forever through your music. Come & Go drops tonight #LLJW 🕊 — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) July 9, 2020

Advertisement

‘Legends Never Die’ also features a collaboration with Halsey, called ‘Life’s A Mess’. “Have you ever fallen head over heels for somebody/ That made promises to give you the world?” Juice WRLD rapped on the track.

“I really hope they held you down/ I really hope it was no lying/ ‘Cause when heart breaks it feel like the world’s gone/ But if the love’s real, you’d feel your soul roar like a lion.”

The rapper died in December 2019 from an accidental drug overdose. ‘Legends Never Die’ is his first posthumous album and follows his previous two records, 2018’s ‘Goodbye & Good Riddance’ and 2019’s ‘Death Race For Love’.