Watch Juice WRLD deliver some serious heat on his newest Funk Flex freestyle

Killed it

Juice WRLD recently revisited Funkmaster Flex’s Hot 97 radio show to drop yet another fiery freestyle. Watch it below.

The Chicago rapper previously appeared on the show in June while promoting the release of his sophomore album, ‘Death Race For Love’. This time, accompanied by Florida rapper Ski Mask The Slump God, Juice WRLD continued to demonstrate his smooth flow and lyricism, spitting heated rhymes for nearly five minutes.

Watch his freestyle here:

Juice WRLD is a notable freestyler: Nearly every song on his latest chart-topping album ‘Death Race For Love’ was a freestyle, “all made up in… four days”, he revealed. The rapper released the follow-up to his debut studio effort ‘Goodbye & Good Riddance’ in May.

The album received a four-star review from NME’s Thomas Hobbs, who wrote: “‘Death Race For Love’ most recalls XXXTentacion’s equally versatile ‘?’ album, which also moved from tender falsettos to dark, existential screams at a blistering pace.” In June, NME named ‘Death Race For Love’ one of the best rap/hip-hop albums of 2019 thus far.

Last month, Juice WRLD pulled out of Reading Festival 2019 at the last minute, citing problems with his flight. The rapper reportedly cancelled his performance just five minutes into his scheduled set time. “We have an important announcement to make and we’re afraid it’s bad news. Juice WRLD will not be able to perform today due to a flight issue,” compere Huw Stephens told the crowd.