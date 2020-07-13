Watch Juice WRLD’s animated video for new single ‘Wishing Well’

A video for Juice WRLD’s new single ‘Wishing Well’, in which the late rapper is resurrected as an animated character, has been released.

The track features on the Chicago rapper’s posthumous album ‘Legends Never Die’, which was released on Friday (July 10).

The KDC Visions-directed clip begins with a cartoon Juice WRLD tipping his feelings out of a cardboard box into a wishing well. As the track goes on, the rapper details his battle with drug addiction.

He sings: “Sometimes I don’t know how to feel/ Let’s be for real/ If it wasn’t for the pills, I wouldn’t be here/ But if I keep taking these pills, I won’t be here, yeah.”

Watch the video for ‘Wishing Well’ below:

‘Wishing Well’ follows the release of ‘Come And Go’, a track that hears Juice WRLD team up with Marshmello.

‘Legends Never Die’ also features a collaboration with Halsey, called ‘Life’s A Mess’, which was shared last week.

“Have you ever fallen head over heels for somebody/ That made promises to give you the world?” Juice WRLD raps on the track.

“I really hope they held you down/ I really hope it was no lying/ ‘Cause when heart breaks it feel like the world’s gone/ But if the love’s real, you’d feel your soul roar like a lion.”

The rapper died in December 2019 from an accidental drug overdose. ‘Legends Never Die’ is his first posthumous album and follows his previous two records, 2018’s ‘Goodbye & Good Riddance’ and 2019’s ‘Death Race For Love’.