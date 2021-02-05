Watch Julia Stone cover The National, play songs from forthcoming album

Julia Stone has shared a new live-streamed performance filmed at the (non-operational) Old Castlemaine Gaol in Victoria.

Alongside her band, Stone opened the performance – a fundrasier for Australian music industry crisis relief organisation Support Act – by reprising her cover of The National‘s ‘Bloodbuzz Ohio’. The singer-songwriter released a studio version of her rendition on 2012 album ‘By the Horns’.

Among other songs from her back catalogue, Stone also played the four singles that have been released thus far from her forthcoming album ‘Sixty Summers’, which arrives in April. Those songs were ‘Dance’, ‘Unreal’, ‘Break’ and ‘We All Have’, her recent collaboration with The National frontman Matt Berninger.

Advertisement

Watch Stone’s performance below:

Stone announced ‘Sixty Summers’ back in October with a music video for ‘Dance’ that featured Danny Glover and Susan Sarandon.

Set to arrive on April 16 after its initial release date was pushed back, ‘Sixty Summers’ will be the Sydney-based songwriter’s first solo album since ‘By the Horns’.

Since then, she’s released two records as part of her folk duo with brother Angus Stone – 2014’s eponymous ‘Angus & Julia Stone’ and ‘Snow’ in 2017.

Advertisement

In March of 2020, Stone also curated and released ‘Songs for Australia’, a charity covers compilation that raised money for bushfire relief efforts. It featured renditions of well-known Australian songs performed by the likes of The National, Kurt Vile, Stone herself and many more.