Watch Julian Casablancas discuss Marxism and capitalism with economist Richard Wolff

Julian Casablancas has sat down for an in-depth video conversation about Marxism and capitalism with the US economist Richard Wolff – you can watch it below.

The discussion is the latest instalment in Casablancas’ Rolling Stone interview series S.O.S. – Earth Is a Mess, with the Strokes frontman having already interviewed US linguist and philosopher Noam Chomsky, Andrew Yang and Democracy Now! host Amy Goodman.

Casablancas’ hour-long remote chat with Wolff sees the pair discuss topics such as Marxism, capitalism, wealth inequality, the current state of the US and democracy.

Advertisement

“Professor Rick Wolff is the premier economist of our time and, boy, did he not disappoint the aliens. Speaking with him was an honour and one of the most enlightening conversations I’ve ever had in my life,” Casablancas said in a statement about the discussion, which you can watch below.

“He breaks down very complex history and its evolutions into the current situation in a simple way; it’s nothing short of mind-blowing,” Casablancas added.

Last month Casablancas was invited to throw the first pitch at a New York Mets game, while he also controversially accused England forward Raheem Sterling of diving to win a penalty in the side’s 2-1 win over Denmark at Euro 2020.

The Strokes shared a snippet of a new song, ‘Starting Again’, during a commercial for New York mayoral candidate Maya Wiley back in June.