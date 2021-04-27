Julian Casablancas has interviewed the US linguist and philosopher Noam Chomsky for his ongoing interview series S.O.S. — Earth Is a Mess – you can watch their discussion below.

The Strokes frontman launched the series back in October in partnership with Rolling Stone, and has so far interviewed journalist and professor Chris Hedges, New York mayoral hopeful Andrew Yang and Democracy Now! host Amy Goodman.

Casablancas spoke virtually with Chomsky – who appears in the video as a giant, Wizard of Oz-style floating head – to cover topics such as the changing nature of democracy in the US, how representative the US government is of its people and Chomsky’s work in linguistics.

The interview wraps up with Casablancas asking Chomsky what he would do if he was granted a magic wand. “If I had a magic wand, I would get people to understand… let’s take the environment, which is the most crucial issue we face,” Chomsky says in the clip, which you can watch in full below.

“You can’t overestimate: we have maybe a decade or two, that’s it, in which we can decide to get the heating of the environment under control. If we don’t do it, we’re finished.

“It’s not that everybody’s going to die the next year, but we’ll be on a course which is irreversible.”

Last month Casablancas shared his distaste for blues rock while accepting a Grammy for The Strokes’ most recent album ‘The New Abnormal’.