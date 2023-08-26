Watch Julien Baker join Turnstile for ‘Underwater Boi’ at Rock En Seine

Boygenius‘ Julien Baker has finally joined Turnstile onstage to perform the band’s ‘Underwater Boi’ – watch fan-shot footage below.

READ MORE: How indie supergroup boygenius became the voice for a new generation of music fans

While performing at Rock En Seine in France on August 25, Turnstile brought out Boygenius member Julien Baker for a special performance of ‘Underwater Boi’, taken off their celebrated 2021 album ‘Glow On’.

On the original track, Baker provides backing vocals, harmonising with Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. This marks the first time the two acts have performed ‘Underwater Boi’ together.

Advertisement

Watch fan-shot footage of the collaboration via @boygeniussource on X/Twitter below.

Julien joining Turnstile today in France! pic.twitter.com/Af1Z7Qbfa4 — boygenius source (@boygeniussource) August 25, 2023

JULIEN JUST CAME OUT TO SING “UNDERWATER BOI” WITH TURNSTILE TODAY IN FRANCE pic.twitter.com/c8c5u4FewY — boygenius source (@boygeniussource) August 25, 2023

More of Julien today with Turnstile at Rock en Seine! pic.twitter.com/ZPv4X9cRiB — boygenius source (@boygeniussource) August 25, 2023

More of Julien singing with Turnstile earlier tonight in France! pic.twitter.com/dG6z7E3Iwg — boygenius source (@boygeniussource) August 25, 2023

Later that same day for Boygenius’ set, Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates and Viagra Boys‘ Sebastian Murphy joined the trio for a performance of ‘Satanist’.

Y not Brendan Yates, de Turnstile, saliendo a gritar en Satanist de Boygenius, mi corazón por favor. pic.twitter.com/z7gJvN3r5I — Mj (@shewalkinglikea) August 25, 2023

Advertisement

“Those are our friends from Turnstile and Viagra Boys” – Phoebe tonight in France! — boygenius source (@boygeniussource) August 25, 2023

Turnstile most recently teamed up with BADBADNOTGOOD on a new EP, ‘New Heart Designs’. Released earlier this month (August 11), the collection comprises alternative, jazz-orientated re-workings of three songs from Turnstile’s third studio album, ‘Glow On’, which came out in 2021.

In a five-star review of ‘Glow On’, NME said that the album “goes wherever it damn pleases, scorching a new path for others in their wake. Sometimes not knowing where you’re going next is the most exciting thing possible.”

In March this year, Boygenius released their debut album, ‘The Record’. In a glowing five-star review of the album, NME wrote: “This debut is a gorgeous testament to what can happen when you allow yourself to fully be seen. Though each of the album’s 12 tracks could have fit nicely on one of their personal records, their work together takes on a brighter bolder existence, enabling them to light up individually and together at the same time. Bridgers, Dacus and Baker did the tedious work of getting to know each other artistically and collaboratively and then poured what they found out into the world. Now, we as listeners, get to benefit.”