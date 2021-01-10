Watch Julien Baker play new single ‘Faith Healer’ on ‘Colbert’

Julien Baker brought her new single ‘Faith Healer’ to Colbert this week – watch the performance below.

The singer and boygenius member (alongside Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus), who releases her third album ‘Little Oblivions’ next month via Matador, brought a full band to the Exit/In venue in Nashville for the performance.

“I think that ‘Faith Healer’ is a song about vices, both the obvious and the more insidious ways that they show up in the human experience,” Baker previously said of the song.

“I started writing this song 2 years ago and it began as a very literal examination of addiction. For a while, I only had the first verse, which is just a really candid confrontation of the cognitive dissonance a person who struggles with substance abuse can feel – the overwhelming evidence that this substance is harming you, and the counterintuitive but very real craving for the relief it provides.”

Watch the Colbert performance below.

‘Little Oblivions’ arrives on February 26, and is the follow-up to Baker’s 2017 full-length album ‘Turn Out the Lights’.

The album was recorded in Baker’s hometown of Memphis, Tennessee between December 2019 and January 2020. It was engineered by Calvin Lauber and mixed by Craig Silvey (The National, Florence and the Machine, Arcade Fire).

Back in November, Baker shared a cover of Perry Como and The Fontane Sisters’ ‘A Dreamer’s Holiday’ ahead of the festive period.

“I chose ‘Dreamers Holiday’ because I found it incredibly unique as far as holiday songs are concerned,” Julien explained as she shared a rendition of the 1949 festive classic as part of Spotify Singles’ Holiday Collection.