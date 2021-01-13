Watch Julien Baker’s stop-motion video for new single ‘Hardline’

Julien Baker has shared a new track complete with its own stop-motion video – check out ‘Hardline’ below.

The new song is the opening track of the boygenius member’s third album ‘Little Oblivions’, which is due out next month via Matador.

“A few years ago I started collecting travel ephemera again with a loose idea of making a piece of art with it,” Baker explained of the new video in a statement. “I had been touring pretty consistently since 2015 and had been traveling so much that items like plane tickets and hotel keycards didn’t have much novelty anymore.

“So I saved all my travel stuff and made a little collage of a house and a van out of it. I wanted to incorporate it into the record and when we were brainstorming ideas for videos we came across Joe Baughman and really liked his work so we reached out with the idea of making a stop-motion video that had similar aesthetic qualities as the house I built did.

“I don’t know why I have the impulse to write songs or make tiny sculptures out of plane tickets. But here it is anyway: a bunch of things I’ve collected and carried with me that I’ve re-organised into a new shape.”

The video’s director, Joe Baughman, added: “Man, even after having spent 600 hours immersed in ‘Hardline’ and having listened to it thousands of times, I am still moved by it. It was a fun and ambitious challenge creating something that could accompany such a compelling song.

“The style of the set design, inspired by a sculpture that Julien created, was especially fun to work in. I loved sifting through magazines, maps, and newspapers from the 60s and 70s and finding the right colors, shapes, and quotes to cover almost every surface in the video.”

In addition to the new track and video, Baker has also shared a new KEXP session, which sees her performing tracks from the new album with a full band. Watch that below.

Last week, Baker gave recent single ‘Faith Healer’ its live debut, performing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert with a rendition recorded at the Exit/In venue in Nashville.

‘Little Oblivions’ arrives on February 26, and is the follow-up to Baker’s 2017 full-length album ‘Turn Out the Lights’.