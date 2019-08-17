Watch Juliette Jackson’s surprise marriage proposal during The Big Moon’s Green Man set

She said yes!

Gig goers at Green Man festival have been sharing their joy after The Big Moon’s vocalist Juliette Jackson received a marriage proposal from her boyfriend on stage during their set today.

The moment had extra special significance for Jackson as she met her partner at Green Man festival five years ago. Her partner worked onsite at the festival as a Royal Mail postman delivering letters and packages around the site.

Delivering a letter to Jackson, her partner said: “I think I have got something in here that I want to give to her” before producing an engagement ring.

After accepting his proposal, festival goers at Green Man watching the moment cheered and applauded the couple.

The moment was captured by fans with many well-wishers sending messages of congratulations to the pair. You can see more of the incredible moment below.

It’s already been a big summer for festivals and marriages. Back in June, Jack Watney and Sarah Adey made headlines after they tied the knot at Glastonbury at the The Croissant Neuf bandstand.

After first meeting at university, the pair – who live in the town of Glastonbury itself – got engaged two years ago at the festival. Hundreds of people watched as they exchanged vows before Primal Scream’s ‘Movin’ On Up’ blasted out of the speakers.

Now, fans are speculating Juliette and her fiancé may well tie the knot at Green Man itself. “The ceremony has to take place at Green Man,” one fan wrote on social media. “Marriage on the main stage, 2020,” another said.

The Big Moon returned earlier this month with an expansive new single, ‘It’s Easy Then’ – the first taster from their upcoming second album and follow-up to their Mercury-nominated debut ‘Love In The Fourth Dimension.’

Speaking about their new single to NME, Jules said: “This [song] and the album are about trying to find your feet in the tornado around you. It’s about acknowledging the madness and trying to make sense of it, rather than being crippled by fear.

“I wanted to write a song that described all of those feelings, but also made you feel bigger, better and stronger. The music feels wholesome, fulfilling and it gives you strength.”