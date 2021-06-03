Watch Jungle’s energetic music video for new single ‘Talk About It’

Jungle have unveiled a new single ‘Talk About It’ ahead of their third album ‘Loving In Stereo’, which is out August 13.

The song arrives with a freewheeling music video featuring choreographed dancers in an empty basketball court. It was directed by the band’s J Lloyd and Charlie Di Placido, with choreography by Nathaniel Williams and Cece Nama.

“The video is high energy and was one of the last we shot during the week of filming,” the band said in a press statement. “You can see that the dancers are at their limit and that gives an incredible atmosphere to the performances.”

Watch the stunning clip below.

Jungle also said ‘Talk About It’ “gives listeners another taste of the energy we’ve delivered on this album”. The bass and drum foundations of the song were recorded “very early on”, they explained, and the song’s production process was started off with an emphasis to “not over-work it”.

Jungle previously released the single ‘Keep Moving’ as a teaser for the full-length album, which will be the band’s first under their own independent label Caiola Records.

“I really think that these are the most Jungle songs we’ve made,” J Lloyd told NME, with Tom McFarland agreeing: “[This album] feels like what we’ve always had in our heads. If you go back and compare it to the first record, they feel smaller and more introverted. This feels like a whole new level.”

‘Loving in Stereo’ will also mark the first time the band bringing guest vocalists on board, with Swiss-Tamil artist Priya Ragu and US rapper Bas set to appear on separate tracks. Pre-orders for the album, including signed vinyl and merchandise, are available here.

The band will support the release of ‘Loving in Stereo’ with four dates at London’s O2 Academy and two at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse in September.