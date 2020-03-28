Watch ‘Jurassic Park”s Sam Neill cover Radiohead on ukulele

Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders actor Sam Neill has shared a ukulele cover of Radiohead to “ease your mind”.

The star posted a video of him playing a snippet of the band’s hit ‘Creep’ on his Twitter page, captioning it: “DON’T BE FRIGHTENED! Here’s a little light entertainment to ease your mind if you’re in #LockdownForLove #CoronaLockdown #WeWillPrevail.”

“So this butchering of a song is just to encourage people to stay home and find something creative to do, even if it means ruining a Radiohead song,” he said after he finished playing. “I love Radiohead so much and I love that song, and it’s for all the people like me who weren’t in the first 15, who weren’t in the cheerleading squad. We just wanted to be special.”

DON’T BE FRIGHTENED! Here’s a little light entertainment to ease your mind if you’re in #LockdownForLove #CoronaLockdown #WeWillPrevail . Ease your mind for a moment – breathe out anxiety, breath in hope. (

Um … thinking I sound like some dud self styled guru , sorry ) pic.twitter.com/1Cqww9nUHv — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) March 28, 2020

Advertisement

He continued: “I know so many of us are afraid and anxious at the moment but don’t be afraid, don’t be anxious. We’ll get through this thing. We’ll probably be a bit tattered and torn at the end of it, but we will get through. I know it’s easy to spiral down into ‘What’s the worst that can happen?’

“But I’m encouraging you to spiral up and think, ‘What’s the best that can happen? What’s gonna happen at the end of this?’ We’ll come out and the sky will be blue and we’ll love each other and things will be fine.” Watch the video above now.

Neill isn’t the first star to cover Radiohead during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, James Blake shared his take on the band’s ‘No Surprises’ during an Instagram live-stream performance.

Blake’s set on the social media platform also featured covers of Billie Eilish’s ‘When The Party’s Over’ and Joni Mitchell’s ‘A Case Of You’.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien has shared that he “most probably” has coronavirus. In a statement posted on his Twitter page, the guitarist revealed that he had been suffering flu-like symptoms for a while that appear similar to those of COVID-19.