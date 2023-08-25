Watch Justin Bieber appear in SZA’s music video for ‘Snooze’

SZA has premiered the music video for ‘Snooze’, featuring Justin Bieber and a host of other stars.

The video sees her in various romantic scenarios – cuddling, dancing, hanging out and occasionally arguing – with various men, including Bieber, actors Woody McClain and Beef‘s Young Mazino and producer and songwriter Benny Blanco (who has also worked with Bieber as well as with SZA herself). She is also seen intimately dancing for a cyborg.

Check out the visuals below:

Advertisement

SZA had been teasing the video earlier this month, and one behind-the-scenes clip featured a new, unreleased song playing over the top of the footage.

SZA has a tradition of hinting at new releases at the end of other music videos. She first teased her 2020 hit ‘Good Days’ at the end of the music video for ‘Hit Different’, while her 2022 comeback track ‘Shirt’ was previewed on Instagram and in the outro of the ‘Good Days’ music video, sparking a TikTok dance challenge. Then, at the end of the ‘Shirt’ music video, SZA included a snippet of ‘Blind’.

In other SZA news, Paramore‘s Hayley Williams has said that she texts the R&B sensation “weekly” asking her to collaborate together.

“I think ‘Garden’ is my favourite song by SZA,” Williams added. “But also, all of her records, they’re records you can put on and [have] no skips for me.”

In a five-star review of SZA’s second album ‘SOS’, NME described the record as “a comeback album well worth the wait”, adding: “The US star’s first album in five years – and her last ever, she says – is sprawling, superb and rarely puts a foot wrong.”

Advertisement

“I’m making the best album of my life for this next album,” SZA told Flaunt in 2020, adding that it was “going to be my last album”.