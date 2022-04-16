Daniel Caesar performed at Coachella last night (April 15), and was joined on stage by Justin Bieber for a performance of their ‘Peaches’ collaboration – see footage below.

Bieber, who is currently in the midst of a US headline tour in support of his latest album ‘Justice’, joined Caesar on the main stage for the second to last song of the R&B singer’s 10-track set.

Rumours that Bieber might make his return to Coachella this weekend have been circling for the past week; the singer made good on whispers, bringing his smooth vocals to the stage while rocking a backwards Phillies cap, no shirt and low-slung sweatpants.

Advertisement

After their performance, Caesar told the crowd: “Give it up for my friend Justin Bieber, man!” You can see footage from their performance below.

justin bieber performing peaches shirtless at coachella is just wow! pic.twitter.com/fKxnIF1d6B — mili (@rhodespeaks) April 16, 2022

Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar perform “Peaches” at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/lXkbUriRjc — Variety (@Variety) April 16, 2022

Justin Bieber and Daniel Ceasar share a hug at the end of their “Peaches” performance at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/BSkeuRByFx — Variety (@Variety) April 16, 2022

While Giveon, the other guest vocalist on ‘Peaches’, is slated to perform tonight (April 16) at Coachella, the singer didn’t join Caesar and Bieber for their performance. However, it’s believed that Bieber might pop up during his set as well.

Advertisement

Caesar also gave a live debut to previously unreleased track ‘Please Do Not Lean’ during his set. Check out his Coachella setlist below.

‘Violet’

‘Japanese Denim’

‘Get You’

‘Who Hurt You?’

‘Best Part’

‘Blessed’

‘CYANIDE’

‘Please Do Not Lean’

‘Peaches’ (with Justin Bieber)

‘SUPERPOSITION’

Elsewhere on Friday at Coachella, Arcade Fire played a secret set on the first day of the festival, performing tracks from upcoming new album ‘WE’, due out next month.

Harry Styles headlined the night and was joined on stage by Shania Twain, who performed her hits ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still The One’.

During his 18-song set, Styles gave a live debut to record-breaking comeback single ‘As It Was’ as well as live debuts to new tracks called ‘Boyfriends’ and ‘Late Night Talking’.

Carly Rae Jepsen also debuted a brand new track called ‘Western Wind’, which she had been teasing for the past few weeks.

Other artists billed high for this year’s event are Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Joji, Jamie xx and Run The Jewels.

The two-weekend event takes place April 15-17 and April 22-24 in Indio, California.