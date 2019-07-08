Practice your best roundhouse kick and get posting...

So here we are, the next viral craze has arrived. Welcome: the Bottle Cap Challenge! Based around kicking a loosely tightened bottle cap off a bottle with your best roundhouse kick, it’s already doing the rounds on the internet and all your favourite celebs are getting involved.

Justin Bieber was, predictably, one of the first musicians to get on board, challenging Tom Cruise (and fantasising that the bottle cap was, uh, the actor’s face) and his wife Hailee before absolutely smashing the challenge.

He was followed by the likes of Diplo, who took on the challenge while in Ibiza. He then went on to nominate a right royal selection of successors, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Kevin Durant and Barack Obama.

Ellie Goulding also took on the Bottle Cap Challenge with probably the best effort we’ve seen so far, also taking the opportunity to show her support for reducing single-use plastics, commenting: “STOP USING PLASTIC BOTTLES SUCKERS”.

Also taking on the challenge was Ryan Reynolds, whose beautifully shot video to promote his own brand of gin doesn’t end brilliantly.

Taking things into her own hands, Mariah Carey decided to do something a little different with her effort, and somehow, amazingly, manages to remove the cap from the bottle using only her voice. We all knew she had an impressive set of pipes, but this is something else…

Lizzo, meanwhile, called the authority of the new craze into question, commenting “Y’all muthafuckas ain’t really knockin that bottle cap off the bottle bitch!!!” alongside her effort.