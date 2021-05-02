Watch Justin Bieber perform a stripped-back piano version of ‘Peaches’

Justin Bieber has taken to Instagram to perform a stripped-back, piano version of his track ‘Peaches’, lifted from his latest album ‘Justice’.

The clip was posted to social media yesterday (May 1), and sees Bieber sporting a pair of hot pink sunglasses and dreads. Sitting at his piano, the singer launches into a solo rendition of the popular single, which usually features accompaniment from Daniel Caeser and Giveon.

It’s an intimate take on the upbeat pop track, stripping away the production elements to showcase Bieber’s vocals. Check it out below.

Earlier this week, the singer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for another take on the single. He was joined by Fallon and hip-hop group The Roots for their ‘Peaches’ rendition, using classroom instruments such as a toy piano, kazoos and bongos.

The song was also covered by fellow pop star Shawn Mendes, who took to TikTok for a short, acapella version of the track.

Bieber’s sixth studio album ‘Justice’ was released last month, featuring numerous collaborators. He namedropped Khalid, The Kid LAROI Burna Boy and more in a social media post prior to the record’s release, having already shared singled ‘Lonely’ with Benny Blanco and ‘Holy’ featuring Chance The Rapper.

NME gave the record four stars in a review, saying “here he’s back at his best, tapping into his personal experiences – with powerful results”.

“’Justice’ is Bieber’s redemption song, and a more fitting follow-up to ‘Purpose’,” reads the review.

“Armed with a newfound optimism borne from a dark place, he understands he’s better when he’s tapping into his own experiences, projecting relatable human emotion and working out why he’s here.”

‘Justice’ was followed up by the surprise release of the six-track EP ‘Freedom’ last month.