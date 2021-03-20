Watch Justin Bieber perform ‘Hold On’ on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’

Justin Bieber appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday night (March 18) to perform new single ‘Hold On’ – watch it below.

Appearing on the show to promote his new album ‘Justice’ – which was released on Friday (March 19) – it was the first time Bieber performed the song live.

Set against the backdrop of a green screen image of a winding road, and dressed in all white, Bieber belted out the track while backed by his band.

Watch Bieber’s performance of ‘Hold On’ below:

On Friday (March 19), Bieber marked the arrival of ‘Justice’ with a music video for the track ‘Peaches’, featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon.

In a four-star review of ‘Justice’, NME‘s Will Lavin called it “Bieber’s redemption song, and a more fitting follow-up to ‘Purpose’”.

The review continued: “Armed with a newfound optimism borne from a dark place, he understands he’s better when he’s tapping into his own experiences, projecting relatable human emotion and working out why he’s here. He’s singing about the things he cares about: his wife, his mental health, social injustice and so much more besides.

“With bangers, ballads and heartfelt moments, the hopeless romantic with a penchant for self reflection and tackling world issues is back. Beliebers rejoice!”

Last Sunday (March 14), Bieber picked up his second career Grammy, as he took the prize for Best Country Duo Or Group Performance for ‘10,000 Hours’ with Dan + Shay.

It comes after he took to Instagram in November to share his feelings about his last album ‘Changes’ being classified as pop in the 2021 Grammy nominations.

Meanwhile, Bieber was recently hit with a cease and desist order from dance duo Justice over the cover art of his new record, with the pair saying it bears striking resemblance to their logo.