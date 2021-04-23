Watch Justin Bieber perform ‘Lonely’ for California prisoners

Justin Bieber gave a special performance of several of his songs to inmates at the California State Prison last month.

The pop singer made the trip late last month with his pastor in an effort to support faith-based programs. According to TMZ, Bieber performed three or four songs in total during his set, which was followed by a sermon.

The song details the singer’s struggles with finding success at a young age: “Everybody knows my past now/ Like my house was always made of glass/ And maybe that’s the price you pay/ For the money and fame at an early age.”

Advertisement

Watch Bieber performing ‘Lonely’ at the prison below.

Earlier this month (April 14), Bieber revealed that his security guards would sneak into his bedroom to make sure he was alive at the height of his drug addiction.

The Canadian singer’s latest comments come months after he revealed that he first became addicted to taking pills and smoking cannabis when he was just 13.

Speaking in the latest issue of GQ, Bieber explained how his security guards would frequently check his pulse while he slept.

“There was a sense of still yearning for more,” he recalled. “It was like I had all this success and it was still like: ‘I’m still sad, and I’m still in pain. And I still have these unresolved issues.’ And I thought all the success was going to make everything good.

Advertisement

“I just lost control of my vision for my career,” he added.

Bieber also surprised fans this month by sharing a new EP, ‘Freedom’, on Easter Sunday (April 4).