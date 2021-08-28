Watch Justin Timberlake’s studio cover of TLC’s ‘No Scrubs’

Justin Timberlake has shared a studio cover of TLC‘s classic hit ‘No Scrubs’ – you can watch it below.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (August 27), the ‘SexyBack’ singer shared a video of himself singing along to the 1999 song with singer-songwriter Ant Clemons, complete with the caption: “Still hits.”

The clip sees the pair deliver their take while sat in a studio as Grammy-winning pop producer Angel Lopez strums the tune on his guitar in the background. Timbaland can also be seen in the clip, staring at his computer screen.

“Yo, that song is still dope,” Timberlake says after breaking into a fit of laughter with Clemons, who agrees.

You can see the clip below:

‘No Scrubs’ was released as the lead single from TLC’s third studio album, ‘Fanmail’. It topped the US singles chart and earned the group a Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Earlier this month, Timberlake mourned the loss of his backup singer Nicole Hurst with a heartfelt statement on social media.

Hurst was 39 years old, and according to Billboard, died after a long battle with breast cancer. However, the official cause of her death has yet to be made public.

Taking to Instagram to post a string of images and videos of the two together, Timberlake wrote, “My heart is so heavy. We lost a beautiful soul this week.

“Nicole lit up every room she walked into. On and off the stage she was a constant source of joy and positivity. Some things feel so unfair and we will never understand why they happen.”

“What I do know,” he continued, “is that we were blessed to laugh with her, to travel with her, and to experience her infectious smile and love for a life filled with music.”

Timberlake concluded his tribute by writing, “Nicole, it’s not enough to say that I am going to miss you dearly. Thank you for your light. I will do my best to carry that with me. I love you, my sister.”

Meanwhile, Death Cab For Cutie have delivered their own ambitious take on TLC‘s ‘Waterfalls’.