Ahead of their sophomore release, ‘It’z Icy’, K-pop girl group ITZY have dropped the fiery single, ‘Icy’.

The quintet promote self-love and confidence on the fierce, summer-ready song, which arrived alongside a vibrant music video. In the clip, they strut their stuff down the streets of Los Angeles, drawing the attention of an adoring crowd. They also deliver powerful choreography during the song’s dance break. Colourful animation and clever editing tricks top off the energetic visual’s dazzling aesthetics.

“Icy but I’m on fire / A dream inside me I’m confident / Look at me I’m not a liar / I don’t want to be put in your box,” the group declare over a bouncy bassline before launching into the song’s propulsive chorus. Watch the video for ‘Icy’ below.

‘Icy’ was co-composed by Park Jin Young and Caesar & Loui (aka Daniel Caesar and Ludwig Lindell), the production duo who also worked on Red Velvet’s latest single, ‘Zimzalabim’. The track fronts the group’s five-track EP, ‘It’z Icy’, which will be released later today. The project is the group’s second release of the year, following the two-track release ‘It’z Different’.

ITZY first arrived on the K-pop scene in February with the sassy single, ‘Dalla Dalla’. The assertive track peaked at number two on several charts, including South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart and Billboard’s World Digital Songs. The group hail from JYP Entertainment, which also represents popular acts like Twice and Got7.