Watch Kali Uchis bring out Omar Apollo and Tyler, the Creator at Los Angeles show

Kali Uchis brought out Omar Apollo and Tyler, the Creator at her Hollywood Bowl show this weekend.

The Colombian-American singer-songwriter performed at the sold-out Los Angeles venue on Saturday (September 30) as part of her ‘Red Moon In Venus Tour Pt. II’.

The artist welcomed Apollo to the stage for their song ‘Worth The Wait’, before she was joined by Tyler, the Creator towards the end of the set for a quick hug and bow after Uchis performed their collaborative track ‘After The Storm’.

Advertisement

You can watch footage of the onstage surprises below.

The guest surprises follow appearances from both Tyler, The Creator and Omar Apollo during Uchis’ set at Coachella back in April.

Tyler, The Creator joined her on stage for their track ‘See You Again’, but Tyler experienced technical difficulties and could not be heard on the mic outside of his playback.

Apollo then joined the singer to give their collaborative cut ‘Worth The Wait’ its live debut. Next, rapper Don Toliver joined Uchis on stage to perform ‘Fantasy’, marking the final guest performer for her set.

Advertisement

Reviewing ‘Red Moon In Venus’ in March this year, NME described Uchis as a “singular, spectacular artist”. It added: “With her most recent offering, however, Uchis takes on a different kind of defiance; here she wants to embody the “divine femme”. Instead of only leaning into the creative and nurturing habits the archetype is known for, she blissfully navigates the darkest manifestations of love, weaving in tales of both delight and calamity.”

Of her track ‘Worth The Wait’ with Apollo, NME wrote: “Their voices spiral over the track’s steady tempo, oscillating between spoken questions and honest confessions, at one point sweetly acknowledging in unison that “most people don’t know how to love that’s why they’re empty.“