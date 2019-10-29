Watch Kanye perform ‘Closed on Sunday’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Kanye performed the new track from 'Jesus Is King'

Kanye West has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! again, this time to perform new track ‘Closed on Sunday’ – you can watch the moment below.

The track, taken from new album ‘Jesus Is King’ was performed at the Oculus in Manhattan and then videoed into the show.

Reviewing Kanye’s latest album, NME said: “Like many great rock stars before him, Kanye West has cranked up God’s jukebox. ‘Jesus Is King’ lacks his trademark goofball sense of humour, but that’s partly compensated for with warmth and hope for the future.”

You can watch the clip below.

In other news, West has finally teamed up with James Corden for his long-running Carpool Karaoke series – but with one key difference.

Days after Kanye dropped ‘Jesus Is King‘, Corden headed into the air with the rap icon for ‘Airpool Karaoke’, which saw the pair performing Kanye’s hits on-board a flight to Los Angeles, flanked by his entire Sunday Service choir.

In a wide-reaching interview with Zane Lowe that went live last week (October 24), West revelled that a second album, ‘Jesus is Born’ will be released this Christmas. West also opened up about his recent conversation to Christianity in the interview.

West said: “Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” he said.

“I’ve spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free.”