Watch Kanye West and daughter North perform ‘TALKING’ together in Paris for the first time

Kanye West and and daughter North West performed ‘TALKING’ together during the recent Paris ‘Vultures’ Listening Experience. Watch footage below.

Earlier this month, West and Ty Dolla $ign released the long-awaited first instalment of their ongoing collaborative ‘Vultures’ album trilogy. The project featured verses from YG, Freddie Gibbs, Playboi Carti as well as Ye’s daughter North West (who appeared on the LP’s lead single). Last week, he announced that he and Dolla $ign would be doing three “‘Vultures’ Listening Experience” in Europe.

Then on Sunday (February 25), Ye brought out his daughter to perform her rap debut at Paris’ Accor Arena. The 10-year-old connected with the crowd, rapping her viral lyrics with them: “It’s your bestie, Miss Miss Westie/ Don’t try to test me/ It’s gonna get messy.” Watch the clip below.

WE’RE LOVING ~ North West joins her dad Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign on stage to perform ´Talking’ at ongoing #Vultures1 listening party in Paris. #GlaziaNow pic.twitter.com/YUlIFvM6as — GLAZIA (@Glaziang) February 25, 2024

Advertisement

Kanye West and North West performing together at his Vultures album concert in Parishttps://t.co/nZl4V7t7iA pic.twitter.com/LtsRreuxjz — Glock Switch GTA (@GlockSwitchGTA) February 26, 2024

NORTH WEST ET KANYE WEST CE SOIR À PARIS pic.twitter.com/MeyefVvvyX — MAKAVELI (@boubakarthug) February 26, 2024

Earlier this month, Ye teased potential dates for his world tour on Instagram – including arena dates in Toronto, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London and more throughout the summer. The recent listening experiences could be good practise ahead of this upcoming feat.

‘Talking’ debuted at Number 30 on the Billboard Hot 100, making North West one of the youngest acts ever to be featured on the chart. ‘Vultures 1’ currently tops the Billboard 200 chart, narrowly surpassing Yeat’s ‘2093’.

The album was released independently under Ye’s YZY label and marks his first project since his string of controversial anti-Semitic remarks, which caused him to be dropped by the likes of Universal Music Group and Def Jam. Fashion brands Adidas and GAP also distanced themselves from the rapper – the latter is currently suing West for $250million.

Advertisement

The album’s distributor FUGA has taken ‘Vultures 1’ off of Apple Music after they claimed they did not agree to release the record in the first place and are “actively working” to remove it from streaming platforms.

In a two-star review, NME said ‘Vultures 1’ is “mired in misogyny,” but isn’t “the total dud that could put Kanye’s career six feet under.

“It’s more cohesive than ‘Donda’ – although that’s not hard, given it’s about half its length – and includes some well-curated guest spots from Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and India Love […] For now, though, it’s onwards to March’s ‘Vultures 2’ and, hopefully, several changes in attitude. Don’t hold your breath.”

The second and third instalments in the ‘Vultures’ trilogy will soon be released on March 8 and April 5, respectively.

In other news, Ye and Dolla $ign will headline and curate their own night at this year’s edition of Rolling Loud California on March 14.