Watch Kanye West and Jamie Foxx record ‘Slow Jamz’ in new ‘jeen-yuhs’ clip

Archive footage of Kanye West and Jamie Foxx recording ‘Slow Jamz’ has been released as part of the second ‘act’ of the documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy – you can watch a clip below.

The second part of the Coodie & Chike-directed trio of films is now streaming on Netflix after the first part premiered on the streaming service on February 16.

One scene in ‘Act 2’ of jeen-yuhs sees West talking Foxx through his vocal part on the track ‘Slow Jamz’, which was released in 2004 on both West’s debut album ‘The College Dropout’ and Twista’s ‘Kamikaze’ LP.

A clip of the in-the-studio scene, which has been released on Netflix’s social media accounts today (February 23) to promote the latest instalment of jeen-yuhs, also sees Foxx recording his vocal parts for ‘Slow Jamz’ – you can watch the moment below.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Act 2 is now streaming and features footage of Kanye and Jamie Foxx recording Slow Jamz

Speaking to Business Insider earlier this month, jeen-yuhs co-director Chike Ozah spoke about why they denied West’s request to be involved in the editing process.

“For us, as filmmakers, the name of our company is Creative Control, so, there are just certain rules in documentary filmmaking for it to be authentic,” he said.

“And for it to resonate, people need to see certain things. So sometimes it’s just not best for the filmmaking for the subject, who the film is largely about, to have control over the direction the story goes in.

“But, that being said, obviously, the input of Kanye’s team has always been welcome and we’re out to make the best documentary possible. This documentary, like we said, is a period in creating Kanye’s larger message. That’s the message that we’re protecting. That’s the message that we want the people to feel.”

West, who is now legally known as Ye, premiered his new album ‘DONDA 2’ during a listening event in Miami last night (February 22).