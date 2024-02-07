Watch Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s video for ‘Talking/Once Again’ featuring North West

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign have shared the music video for a new track ‘Talking/Once Again’ – starring North West. Check it out below.

Shared today (February 7), the song is taken from the two rappers’ long-awaited new album, ‘Vultures’, which is set to arrive later this week. The first volume of their long-delayed project is due to arrive this Friday (February 9) ahead of two further instalments on March 8 and April 5, respectively.

Posted to West’s Instagram page this afternoon, the new track is the latest teaser of the project, and sees Ty Dolla Sign rap about being there for his daughter, while West’s own daughter North West sings at the start.

“We gonna take over the year for another year/ It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie/ Don’t tryna test me/ It’s gonna get messy,” she sings at the beginning, also seen mouthing along to the opening lines as she stands with her father.

From there, Ty Dolla Sign fills in the remainder, asking whether there is a way for his daughter to stop growing up and hoping that she won’t make the same mistakes he did at that age.

“I don’t know how I’m gonna tell her, but her dad’s just afraid/Of her choices, know that I’ve been through it/ I just hope I haven’t been the wrong influence,” he sings. “That’s why I gotta break the curses that were set for me/This is hard work working, this ain’t destiny/My motivation is just looking at my family tree.” Check out the track in full below.

The new track follows both rappers unveiling a ‘Vultures’ trailer recently – directed by Jon Rafman, and including eerie clips stitched together of fire and destruction, cult-like figures and ominous animals. The dramatic clip was soundtracked by a reworked version of West’s previously released title track.

Last December saw the two rappers preview various tracks from ‘Vultures’ at a listening party in Miami, Florida. West and Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Vultures’ rave in Las Vegas, Nevada was subsequently shut down by the authorities.

Ahead of its release, West called out what he sees as a number of venues refusing to let him perform due to his past controversies.

“We just sold out the United Center in seven minutes… It’s the only arena that I had access to in the past year. And when I call, people say there’s no [availabilities] for me, and you know why that is. So if there’s anybody out there that can help with this, please do,” he wrote on Instagram before quickly taking down the post.

After receiving subsequent offers from various venues he went on to list some locations that he may be visiting as part of his next tour. These included numerous stops at London’s O2, as well as some “iconic international venue options” such as the Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (home of the Christ the Redeemer statue), the Great Wall Of China, and the Pyramids Of Giza.