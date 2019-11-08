Watch Kanye West and his father drive ATVs in ‘Follow God’ video

"It took me 42 years to realize that my dad was my best friend"

Kanye West has released a music video for ‘Follow God’, the first to be taken from his latest album ‘Jesus Is King’.

The clip features Kanye and his father together at his ranch in Wyoming, dancing and driving all-terrain vehicles around the plot. Watch the video below.

The video ends with a screen of text discussing the time his father came to visit him at the ranch, and how he eventually realised they were best friends. See the tweet, including the full text, below.

Yesterday (November 7) Kanye also confirmed that he intends to run for President of the United States in the 2024 election.

The rapper made a surprise appearance at the fifth annual Fast Company Innovation festival in New York yesterday (November 7), where he spoke with Yeezy footwear designer Steven Smith, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“When I run for President in 2024,” he said at the event, before being interrupted by laughter from the audience. “What y’all laughing at? We would create so many jobs! I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk. When you see headlines saying Kanye’s crazy – one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing, they got no opinion, they’re so scared!”

In a four-star review of ‘Jesus Is King’, NME said: “Like many great rock stars before him, Kanye West has cranked up God’s jukebox. ‘Jesus Is King’ lacks his trademark goofball sense of humour, but that’s partly compensated for with warmth and hope for the future.”