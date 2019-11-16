Watch Kanye West perform for prison inmates as he brings Sunday Service to Houston jail

He's set to perform at Lakewood Church tomorrow

Kanye West performed for prison inmates as he brought his Sunday Service show to a Houston jail yesterday. Check out the footage below.

The rap star visited the Harris County Jail in Houston, Texas ahead of his appearance at televangelist Joel Osteen’s church in the city tomorrow (November 17).

According to TMZ, West and his choir turned up to the prison by surprise yesterday morning (November 15). The outlet claims that the rapper stayed for a couple of hours to play to a select group of inmates and staff members.

A professionally-shot clip shows West shaking hands with inmates as his choir sings behind. Later, he performs his 2004 hit ‘Jesus Walks’ up close and personal with the prisoners.

It’s reported that ‘Ye performed two separate sets, one for male inmates and one for female inmates. A few hundred attendees are said to have witnessed each show.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez later posted an image of himself with West, along with the caption: “Kanye West visited us today. I know he has a busy weekend in H-Town surrounding his visit to Lakewood Church, so appreciate him and his choir spending time with us.”

See that post below.

Ahead of tomorrow’s show at Lakewood Church, West is expected to speak to Joel Osteen about his “journey to faith”. According to church spokesperson Donald Iloff Jr, up to 45,000 members could be in attendance at the event.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that West’s support for Donald Trump had been criticised by a preacher who held the rapper’s Sunday Service at his Atlantan megachurch.