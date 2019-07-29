Watch Kanye West’s Sunday Service cover Nirvana classics with a Christian spin

"Let your light shine, it's contagious..."

Kanye West‘s latest Sunday Service sermon saw his choir reinterpret two Nirvana classics to feature Christian lyrics. Check out the performance below.

West and his choir have been performing a weekly gospel-inspired sermon every Sunday throughout 2019, having also made a special appearance at Coachella 2019.

The Sunday Service sees ‘Ye often deliver gospel renditions of his own tracks as well as other covers. Now, the choir have sung their own take on Nirvana’s ‘Never Mind’ classics ‘Come As You Are’ and ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’.

“Just confess, he’ll do the rest, Christ is here – hallelujah“, they sing among the altered lyrics to ‘Come As You Are’, while the chorus of ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ is changed to: “Let your light shine, it’s contagious, here we are now, inspiration.”

Last week, it emerged that West had reportedly filed to trademark the phrase ‘Sunday Service’ for merchandising purposes. Page Six reported that the rapper wants to trademark the term as he plans to use it on apparel. If approved, the trademark will cover products like shirts, dresses, hats, jackets, scarves, socks, and even shoes. Page Six also noted that West also applied to trademark the name ‘Half Beast’ in April.

While Nirvana’s legendary ‘Live And Loud’ album is set to be released on vinyl and streaming services for the first time next month, bassist Krist Novoselic recently took online to mock Spotify for suggesting that the band could be returning to play shows soon.