Watch Kanye West’s Sunday Service sing Dave Chappelle happy birthday

A video has emerged of Kanye West‘s Sunday Service singing happy birthday to Dave Chappelle – watch it below.

The service has been particularly active of late, appearing at Coachella, covering Nirvana and more. The rapper has even applied to trademark the phrase to make merchandise.

The latest meet-up saw a certain Dave Chappelle present, and the congregation proceeded to sing a big happy birthday to him. Watch footage of the incident below.

Recently, Kanye has been occupied with his ambitious Yeezy housing project. It’s been revealed, though, that the project, which comes with the aim of trying to ease homelessness in Los Angeles, could be torn down after the rapper failed to secure the correct permits.

The rapper has created three domed structures on his 300-acre estate in Calabasas, California. Constructed under the name Yeezy Home, the structures have been described as a housing experiment aimed at putting low-income and homeless citizens on a level playing field with the wealthy.

Chappelle, meanwhile, is set to share a fifth Netflix special. Sticks & Stones will be released tomorrow (August 26), and was announced earlier this month via a Morgan Freeman-narrated trailer.