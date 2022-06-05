Watch Kasabian bring ‘SCRIPTVRE’ to ‘Later… With Jools Holland’

Kasabian took to Later… With Jools Holland this weekend (June 3) – watch them perform recent single ‘SCRIPTVRE’ below.

The band are set to release their forthcoming album ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria‘ this year, and this week shared new song ‘Chemicals’ and announced new UK autumn/winter tour dates.

‘Chemicals’ follows ‘ALYGATOR‘, and ‘SCRIPTVRE‘, which were shared last year and earlier this year respectively. The band – now led by principal songwriter Serge Pizzorno – brought the later to the Jools stage.

Pizzorno, who took over on frontman duties after the band fired Tom Meighan for his domestic violence conviction two years ago, explained of the new track to NME: “We all make up this narrative of who we think we are.

“This is about ripping that up, going against all that and no longer going with your own madness. You need to go somewhere else and re-set everything.”

Watch the performance below.

Asked about how representative ‘SCRIPTVRE’ is of upcoming album ‘The Alchemist’s Euhporia’, Pizzorno told NME that the new record – coming August 5 – “takes some pretty obscure turns”.

“The album has a big, epic sound but with a personal touch as well,” he said. “There are some softer edges alongside the massive parts. As a whole, it’s a beautiful thing and the most cohesive record we’ve ever made. It’s an emotional trip.”

General tickets for the band’s 2022 UK tour go on sale on June 10 at 9.30am BST here.

See the dates below.

OCTOBER

28 – Manchester, AO Arena

29 – London, Alexandra Palace

NOVEMBER

2 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

4 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

This weekend (June 3-4), Kasabian were the support act for Liam Gallagher’s Knebworth shows alongside Amyl And The Sniffers, Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family. Read the NME review of the shows here.