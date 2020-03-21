Kate Nash is spending her time in self-isolation by reworking Metallica‘s ‘Enter Sandman’ using just a penny whistle – listen to it below.

The singer and star of Netflix series GLOW shared a video of herself tackling the iconic number on Twitter on Thursday (March 19) while she self-isolates due to the coronavirus pandemic – and so far it has amassed 140,000 views.

“Enter Sandman. I take requests,” she captioned the video.

Enter Sandman. I take requests ☘️ pic.twitter.com/SUWLfq1AfL — Kate Nash (@katenash) March 19, 2020

Some of the requests coming from fans included the Brookside theme song, Spandau Ballet’s ‘Gold’, Daniel Bedingfield’s ‘Gotta Get Thru This’, Aerosmith’s ‘I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing’ and ‘She’s a Rainbow’ by The Rolling Stones.

One person asked Nash if she knew any Pantera, while another asked her to perform the Welsh national anthem.

Meanwhile, many artists have taken online to host virtual gigs to music fans while much of the world is in quarantine or self-isolation.

Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley has shared a cover of Nirvana classic ‘Heart-Shaped Box’.

The version, recorded in Bayley’s studio as he self-isolates due to the coronavirus outbreak, is the first in a forthcoming series of ‘Quarantine Covers’ he will be undertaking.

Elsewhere, Death Cab For Cutie‘s Ben Gibbard has released a new song called ‘Life in Quarantine’.

Taking a break from his ‘Live From Home’ series, which he started on Wednesday (March 18) while at home in self-isolation because of the coronavirus crisis, Gibbard recorded the new song for his beloved Seattle.

Meanwhile, Coachella has announced that it will be postponed until October, while this month’s SXSW in Austin is also off and the latest induction for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame is being postponed.

