Watch Katy Perry try to make fetch happen in video for ‘Small Talk’

The pop star and her dog attend the Mutt Ball

Katy Perry has shared a video for her new single ‘Small Talk’ – scroll down to watch it now.

The pop star released the track earlier this month, following the recent ‘Never Really Over’ and Zedd collaboration ‘365’.

The Tanu Muino-directed video sees Perry and her dog training for and attending the Mutt Ball, whose slogan is “making fetch happen”. As well as winning a trophy with her tiny pet Nugget, the star also leaves the event with a new partner. Watch it below now.

‘Small Talk’, which was co-written by Charlie Puth, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, and Johan Carlsson, and ‘Never Really Over’ are expected to appear on Perry’s sixth album. Details of the record are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the singer was recently embroiled in a copyright lawsuit earlier this year. A jury found that her 2013 hit ‘Dark Horse’ had copied the underlying beat of a 2008 song called ‘Joyful Noise’ by a Christian rapper named Flame.

Perry and her collaborators – producers Max Martin, Dr. Luke and Cirkut, guest artist Juicy J and songwriter Sarah Hudson – were ordered to pay more than £2 million in damages after the verdict was returned.

The star recently settled her feud with Taylor Swift and has said she’s not ruling out a collaboration between the two singers in the future.