Watch Katy Perry perform at King Charles’ coronation concert

Katy Perry was the first performer at tonight’s (May 7) coronation concert for King Charles III – see footage of her set below.

Following yesterday’s (May 6) coronation at Westminster Abbey, a special concert is taking place at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening celebrating the new monarch.

Also set to perform at the show are Take That and Lionel Richie. Alongside the King and Queen Consort, 20,000 members of the public and invited guests will be in attendance, and the concert will also be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Andrea Bocelli, Freya Ridings, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and classical-soul composer and producer Alexis Ffrench have also been confirmed for the concert, with more names due to be announced soon.

Watch Katy Perry sing ‘Roar’ and ‘Firework’ at the concert, and her viral attempt to find her seat at Saturday’s ceremony, below.

Pt. 2 | Katy Perry serving vocals performing “Roar” at the #CoronationConcert. pic.twitter.com/wg04UxMxbo — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) May 7, 2023

don’t worry guys i found my seat — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 6, 2023

Previously, King Charles was said to have reportedly been “very keen” to have Adele and Ed Sheeran performing at his coronation. However, according to reports, Sheeran was unable to make the concert due to logistics and previous touring commitments, while Adele did not respond to the request.

There were also rumours earlier this year that the Spice Girls would reunite for a one-off performance at the event.

A ballot opened in January giving the public the opportunity to attend the concert at Windsor Castle to mark the coronation, with a total of 10,000 free tickets available. The BBC has said that tickets would be allocated based on the geographical spread of the UK population.

“Attended by a public audience including volunteers from The King and The Queen Consort’s many charity affiliations, the concert will see a world-class orchestra play interpretations of musical favourites fronted by fantastic entertainers, alongside performers from the world of dance and the arts,” the BBC said in a statement.