Watch Katy Perry throw pizza slices at dancers at a Las Vegas nightclub

A video of Katy Perry throwing slices of pizza while behind the DJ decks in a Las Vegas nightclub has gone viral.

The singer is currently in Vegas for her ‘Play’ concert residency, which began late last year and is is scheduled to roll on into October at the Resorts World Theatre.

In the 12-second clip, Perry can be seen at Zouk nightclub taking slices out of an enormous pizza box, before flinging them at partiers on the dance floor. Perry shared the video on Twitter, labelling herself as “a mother feeding her children”. Watch that below:

a mother feeding her children 👩🏻‍🍼 https://t.co/7XHeNxOvx2 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 1, 2022

The moment has since become the basis for a slew of memes and viral tweets. “katy perry throwing slices of pizza at gay people in the club… a mother feeding her young. it’s biology,” wrote one person. “this is the most katy perry that katy perry has ever katy perry’d,” tweeted another.

See reactions to Perry’s pizza-pitching antics below:

katy perry throwing slices of pizza at gay people in the club… a mother feeding her young. it’s biology pic.twitter.com/VPyFKZmIwU — matt (@mattxiv) August 1, 2022

me in the crowd trying to catch Katy Perry’s pizza pic.twitter.com/KBgR2rPLjd — Jonathan (@jinagarten) August 1, 2022

Me after catching pizza from Katy Perry in the club pic.twitter.com/MpS2s81TOR — Joe🥤 (@JoePassmore) August 1, 2022

Katy Perry threw the first pizza at stonewall — ✨ (@heyjaeee) August 1, 2022

Perry’s Vegas residency kicked off on December 29, 2021, with footage and photos from the first night showing the concert series’ vibrant, over-the-top production. Part of that production includes Perry performing from the top of a giant snail.

In March, Perry celebrated winning a copyright infringement case against a rapper who claimed she stole his music to make her hit single ‘Dark Horse’. Performing the song live as part of her Vegas residency, Perry changed the lyrics to reflect the win, singing: “Just be sure before you take me to court, ’cause I’m a Scorpio, bitch.”

The singer’s last album was 2020’s ‘Smile’. In a two-star review of the record, NME said that “as much as you want ‘Smile’ to be a return to form, [Perry’s] fifth album’s songs fail to grip. All in all, ‘Smile’ lacks the fireworks of Perry’s record-breaking years.”