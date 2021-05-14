Watch Katy Perry’s Pokémon-themed video for new song, ‘Electric’

Katy Perry has released a new song, ‘Electric’ – you can listen to it below.

The song has been released in conjunction with Pokémon’s 25th anniversary and will feature on ‘Pokémon 25: The Album’, which is due for release later this year.

The compilation will feature 14 songs by 11 UMG artists, including J Balvin and Post Malone.

The album was confirmed earlier this year with Malone revealing his contribution to the album with a rendition of ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ by Hootie & The Blowfish.

You can listen to the new song here:

Speaking about the song, Perry said: “When I visited the Pokémon Café while touring Japan, I got so nostalgic. It took me back to my junior high years.

“So when I got the call to be a part of the 25th anniversary celebration alongside Post Malone and J Balvin, I was elated.”

She continued: “The song’s themes—resilience, igniting your inner light—have guided my life and also parallel Pokémon’s story and characters.

“Pikachu is the evolved form of Pichu, so in the video, you see the younger version of me with Pichu and myself in the present day with Pikachu. We both evolve, yet retain a sense of playfulness.”

Perry was initially revealed as an ambassador for the year-long ‘P25 Music’ celebrations in January, although it was unclear what her involvement would be.

“It is an honour to be chosen to help celebrate a franchise that has given me so much joy in the last 25 years, and to be able to watch it evolve in the ways it’s provided that kind of electric joy for the kids in my life and around the world,” she said at the time.

Meanwhile, Perry recently confirmed that she will take up a Las Vegas residency this year.