Watch Keith Richard reunite with the X-Pensive Winos at New York show

Keith Richards reunited with his old band the X-Pensive Winos at a show in New York last week – check out the footage below.

The Rolling Stones guitarist assembled the group back in 1986 for his performance in the Chuck Berry concert film Hail! Hail! Rock ‘N’ Roll, which came out the following year.

They contributed to Richards’ debut solo album ‘Talk Is Cheap’ (1988) and its follow-up ‘Main Offender’ (1992), as well as touring with the musician. The X-Pensive Winos also appear on his 2015 third LP, ‘Crosseyed Heart’, and played one live show that year.

The original X-Pensive Winos line-up consisted of guitarist Waddy Wachtel, keyboardist Ivan Neville, bassist Charlie Drayton, saxophonist Bobby Keys and drummer Steve Jordan – the latter of whom is now a permanent touring member of The Rolling Stones’ following the death of Charlie Watts last summer.

As Stereogum reports, Richards and the X-Pensive Winos played a three-track set together at the Love Rocks benefit show at NYC’s Beacon Theatre last Thursday (March 10). Drayton did not appear at the event, with Letterman house-band bassist Will Lee standing in as an “honorary Wino”, as Richards put it. (Bobby Keys died back in 2014.)

Together, the group ran through a 16-minute show made up of ‘999’ (from ‘Main Offender’) and two Stones classics that feature Richards on lead vocals: ‘You Got The Silver’ (1969) and ‘Before They Make Me Run’ (1978).

Keith Richards is set to release a 30th anniversary reissue of ‘Main Offender’ this Friday (March 18) via BMG.

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones have announced a 60th anniversary UK and European tour for this summer. For the UK shows, tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday (March 18) and will be available to buy here. Visit here for other on-sale dates and details.

The Rolling Stones’ ‘SIXTY’ UK European tour dates are as follows:

JUNE

WEDNESDAY 1 – MADRID, Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, SPAIN

SUNDAY 5 – MUNICH, Olympic Stadium, GERMANY

THURSDAY 9 – LIVERPOOL, Anfield Stadium, UK

MONDAY 13 – AMSTERDAM, Johan Cruijff Arena, NETHERLANDS

FRIDAY 17 – BERN, Wankdorf Stadium, SWITZERLAND

TUESDAY 21 – MILAN, San Siro Stadium, ITALY

SATURDAY 25 – LONDON, American Express presents BST Hyde Park, UK

JULY

SUNDAY 3 – LONDON, American Express presents BST Hyde Park, UK

MONDAY 11 – BRUSSELS, King Baudouin Stadium, BELGIUM

FRIDAY 15 – VIENNA, Ernst Happel Stadium, AUSTRIA

TUESDAY 19 – LYON, Groupama Stadium, FRANCE

SATURDAY 23 – PARIS, Hippodrome Paris, FRANCE

WEDNESDAY 27 – GELSENKIRCHEN, Veltins Arena, GERMANY

SUNDAY 31 – STOCKHOLM, Friends Arena, SWEDEN