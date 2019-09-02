Watch Keith Urban put his own spin on Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’

A gorgeous take on the romantic number

Keith Urban recently treated a Washington audience to a cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’, the title track of her latest album.

At the Washington State Fair on Saturday night (August 31), Urban surprised the crowd with his own rendition of the pop star’s latest hit, a song which he confessed on social media he wished he’d composed for himself. “Every now and then you hear a song that you love and wish you’d written…,” Urban wrote on Instagram. “A HUGE thx to my band as well- we didn’t get to rehearse so… this is us fully winging it.” Check out his cover below.

Of course, Swift caught wind of Urban’s performance and praised it on social media, calling his cover “flawless” and “beautiful”. “MY HEART EXPLODED INTO CONFETTI HEARTS THANK YOU 🙏 💕💕💕😭,” she wrote on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time Urban has publicly praised Swift’s latest single. When ‘Lover’ first dropped back in August, the country singer shouted out the pop star on Twitter for her “superb” new song. “When a song so exquisitely written becomes a record so gorgeously crafted, I feel such a deep sense of gratitude for the ‘art’ of making music,” he tweeted.

Swift made her return to music last month with her seventh studio album ‘Lover’, the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Reputation’. In a four-star review of her newest record, NME said: “the pop mega-force leaves behind the anger that fuelled its predecessor, ‘Reputation’, instead opting for open-hearted love songs”.