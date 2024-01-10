Watch Kelly Clarkson and Kelsey Grammer perform ‘Frasier’ theme song

Kelly Clarkson and Kelsey Grammer teamed up to perform a live rendition of the Frasier theme song on US TV last night (January 9) – watch the video below.

Grammer joined the singer for the ‘Kellyoke’ segment during yesterday’s edition of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which saw the pair duet on the iconic ‘Tossed Salads And Scrambled Eggs’.

The actor sang the tune that soundtracked the closing credits of the original Frasier series from 1993 to 2004.

“Ya’ll know how this goes,” said Grammer to introduce his performance with Clarkson. Backed by a live band, the duo then traded verses and sang together.

At the end of the special ‘Kellyoke’ session, Clarkson told Grammer: “I love you! This is like a dream come true for me, ya’ll. Frasier is one of my favourite [shows] – you have no idea. I’m freaking out right now.”

Tune in here:

A 10-episode Frasier reboot aired on Paramount+ late last year. For the new season, Grammer sang a re-recorded version of the show’s classic theme song ‘Tossed Salads And Scrambled Eggs’.

In a four-star review of the show, NME wrote: “Bringing beloved comedies back can be fraught with danger, a shallow and sentimental wallow, but the creators of Frasier know exactly what made the show great.

“Premiering on Paramount+, Frasier 2.0 is well worth raising a glass to.”

The season finale saw Roz (played by Peri Gilpin) make a surprise return by visiting Frasier at Christmas. “I just loved getting to do it,” Gilpin said. “It was a fantasy come true to play that part again and to go back into that world.”

Meanwhile, David Hyde Pierce recently explained why he chose not to reprise the role of Niles Crane in the reboot.