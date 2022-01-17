Watch Kelly Clarkson cover Sharon Van Etten’s ‘The End Of The World’

Kelly Clarkson performed a cover of a cover in a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, taking on Sharon Van Etten‘s rendition of ‘The End Of The World’.

Clarkson performed Etten’s version of Skeeter Davis’ classic 1962 hit earlier this month, backed by her band Y’all. Clarkson’s rendition has less country twang and stronger pop vocals than Etten’s version, but retains the mournful, bluesy feel of Davis’ original. Watch the cover below.

It’s the latest in a string of covers from Clarkson as part of her ‘Kellyoke’ segment, having recently tackled Joni Mitchell’s ‘Both Sides Now’, Rod Stewart’s ‘Forever Young’ and Hall and Oates’ ‘You Make My Dreams’. She has also previously covered pop hits like Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ and Charli XCX’s ‘Boom Clap’.

Earlier in the episode, Clarkson was joined by guests Joel McHale and Storm Reid from Euphoria, following the series’ season two premiere last week.

Last March, it was revealed that The Kelly Clarkson Show would be taking over Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime slot on NBC in 2022. The news came shortly after Ellen announced that her 19-year talk show run was coming to an end, with the programme set to wrap up this year.