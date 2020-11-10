Watch Kelly Clarkson cover The Killers’ classic single ‘Mr Brightside’

Kelly Clarkson delivered a cover of The Killers‘ ‘Mr Brightside’ during a recent edition of The Kelly Clarkson Show – watch below.

The pop star performed a “pumped-up” rendition of the band’s 2004 classic debut single as part of her daytime US TV show last week. Stood amongst red and white flashing lights, Clarkson was backed by a three-piece band for the ‘Kellyoke’ outing.

“She killed that chorus,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Another said: “You can sing anything! You should release a rock album next!” Elsewhere, viewers praised the skills of Clarkson’s drummer.

This comes after the American Idol singer took on Aerosmith‘s ‘Dream On’ during The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson’s latest studio album, Meaning Of Life’, came out back in 2017.

Meanwhile, The Killers are set to dissect their 2006 single ‘When You Were Young’ as part of the forthcoming new season of Song Exploder, which will land on Netflix on December 15.

Last month, frontman Brandon Flowers sat down for a lengthy conversation with Bruce Springsteen. It came as part of the latter’s Letter To You Radio show, and heard Flowers look back on the time he listened to The Boss’ music for the first time. “We sort of did a 180. People were calling us the best British band to ever come from America and things like that. And so I was thinking, what does this say about me? Who am I? And then all of a sudden, we wanted to explore our roots. “We owe a lot to you,” Flowers told Springsteen.

