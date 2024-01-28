Watch Kelly Clarkson cover U2’s ‘Mysterious Ways’

Kelly Clarkson has covered U2‘s ‘Mysterious Ways’ – check out the performance below.

Clarkson is currently hosting her own talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, which has been running since 2019. In its third season, Clarkson started the ‘Kellyoke’ series, in which she performs her version of various popular songs.

As part of the singer’s ‘Kellyoke’ series, Clarkson has now sung her own rendition of the U2 song. ‘Mysterious Ways’ originally appeared on their 1991 album ‘Achtung Baby’, which the band are currently performing at their Sphere residency in Las Vegas.

Watch her cover below:

Recently, Clarkson has performed her own moving cover of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Used To Be Young’. The song appears on Cyrus’ 2023 album ‘Endless Summer Vacation‘, which NME rated four stars: “‘Endless Summer Vacation’ certainly feels like an accurate reflection of who she is as an artist – and a person – in 2023. She’s still working out what she wants from a relationship.

“She knows she can pull off different musical styles even when she’s not trying to make bangers (or ‘Bangerz’). And when she sings “But don’t forget, baby I’m a wildcard” on the third-to-last song, you’ll definitely believe her.”

Clarkson also performed the Frasier theme tune with musician Kelsey Grammer. Clarkson told Grammer at the end of the performance: “I love you! This is like a dream come true for me, y’all. Frasier is one of my favourite [shows] – you have no idea. I’m freaking out right now.”

In other news, Clarkson has opened up about her “extraordinarily hard” post-divorce depression. The singer was married to her former manager, the entertainment producer Brandon Blackstock, from 2013 to 2022, and they share two children, River Rose, 9, and Remington, 7.