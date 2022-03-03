Watch Kelly Clarkson perform her ‘Kellyoke’ rock cover of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shivers’

Kelly Clarkson has debuted a rock cover of Ed Sheeran’s pop hit ‘Shivers’ on the ‘Kellyoke’ segment of her TV show.

Clarkson has made it customary to perform a cover version of a song requested by her audience to open The Kelly Clarkson Show. For the March 1 edition of the show, the Grammy winner took on Sheeran’s acoustic-guitar led tune, giving it a rock facelift with driving guitars and flashing red lights.

Watch Kelly Clarkson perform her version of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shivers’ below.

Clarkson has previously covered Sharon Van Etten’s ‘The End Of The World’, Pixies’ ‘Where Is My Mind’, My Chemical Romance’s ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’, and Radiohead’s ‘Karma Police’ among others for the segment, most recently delivering a moving cover of George Michael’s ‘Faith’. The cover would also be included in Jack Antonoff-led project’s 2014 debut album ‘Strange Desire’.

Clarkson is also reportedly working on a “haunting” new version of the 1995 single ‘9 To 5’. Their take on the classic 1980 single is for an upcoming documentary called Still Working 9 To 5.

Sheeran was recently announced as a featured performer on Camila Cabello’s upcoming single ‘Bam Bam’, which is expected to be part of her next album, ‘Familia’. Sheeran has also announced a series of warmup shows due to take place later this month in the runup to his UK and European tour later this year.

The singer has described the warmup shows as “lowkey” occasions where he will be “try out all the new tunes”, warning fans to expect some mistakes.