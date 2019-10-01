Watch Kelly Clarkson’s brilliant cover of ‘Juice’ by Lizzo

Serving powerhouse vocals

Kelly Clarkson recently showed Lizzo some love with a cover of her hit song, ‘Juice’.

During a new episode of her daytime talk show – simply titled The Kelly Clarkson Show – Clarkson treated the crowd to an energetic rendition of ‘Juice’, the lead single of Lizzo’s breakthrough 2019 album, ‘Cuz I Love You’. Clarkson performed the chart-smasher for the show’s Kellyoke segment, a portion of the talk show where she belts her favourite songs.

Clarkson had previously covered hits like Prince’s ‘Let’s Go Crazy’, Madonna’s ‘Express Yourself’ and Christina Aguilera’s ‘Ain’t No Other Man’ on the show. Check out her rendition of ‘Juice’ below:

Clarkson launched The Kelly Clarkson Show on September 9. A slew of Hollywood and musical guests have appeared on the weekday talk show, including her fellow The Voice coach John Legend, Chance The Rapper, Jennifer Garner and Dwayne Johnson, who appeared on the debut episode.

Meanwhile, Lizzo recently scored her first-ever Number 1 single with ‘Truth Hurts’. The song was initially released in 2017, and appears on her latest album ‘Cuz I Love You’.

Lizzo also announced that she will tour the UK and Europe next month. Her trek includes appearances at London’s O2 Academy Brixton (November 6) and Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse (November 11).