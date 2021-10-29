Watch Kelly Clarkson’s passionate cover of Radiohead’s ‘Karma Police’

Kelly Clarkson has covered Radiohead on her own TV show – watch her passionate rendition of ‘Karma Police’ below.

The cover came as part of the ‘Kellyoke’ section of Clarkson’s show The Kelly Clarkson Show, which has recently seen her take on versions of tracks by The Weeknd, Depeche Mode and more.

Backed by a live band, Clarkson belted out an impassioned and emotional cover of the ‘OK Computer’ track that also stays largely true to its original recording.

Advertisement

Watch the cover below:

Last month, Clarkson delivered a live cover of Depeche Mode’s ‘Enjoy The Silence’ on the show’s ‘Kellyoke’ segment with her band Y’all, while last week she took on a rendition of The Weeknd’s 2018 track ‘Call Out By Name’.

This year alone, she’s also performed Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’, Charli XCX’s ‘Boom Clap’, Tears For Fears’ ‘Mad World’ and Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’, among others.

Earlier this month, Clarkson also teamed up with Ariana Grande on a new Christmas song, ‘Santa, Can’t You Hear Me‘, which featured her new holiday album, ‘When Christmas Comes Around’.

Radiohead, meanwhile, are set to release new album ‘KID A MNESIA’ next week (November 5), a special triple album reissue marking the 21st anniversary of ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’.

Advertisement

‘KID A MNESIA’ will be available in the following formats: deluxe LP (limited edition 3xLP cream vinyl + 36-page hardback art book), Kid Amnesiette (a limited and numbered edition cassette [limited to 5000] + 36-page booklet), indie exclusive limited edition red vinyl 3xLP, black vinyl 3xLP, 3xCD and 3-volume digital formats.

Last month, the band shared the official music video for their recently released rarity ‘If You Say The Word’.