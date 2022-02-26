Watch Kelly Clarkson’s powerful cover of George Michael’s ‘Faith’

Kelly Clarkson has shared a powerful cover of George Michael classic ‘Faith’ on her TV show – watch it below.

As has become customary on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson began her show this week with a ‘Kellyoke’ segment, which Clarkson performing a cover version of a song requested by her audience to open the program.

“We’re going to kick things off in a different way with a Kellyoke special, because I literally showed up today…I was like ‘I can’t sing today,’” she told the audience before sharing a pre-recorded cover of ‘Faith’.

“I went to sleep at like 3 a.m. and I’m very tired. We knew this would happen before once or twice because mama’s got some jobs and children, so we kind of recorded a few Kellyokes in case this day arrived, and it did.”

Watch the cover below.

Previous Kellyoke segments have seen Clarkson cover the likes of Sharon Van Etten’s ‘The End Of The World’, Pixies’ ‘Where Is My Mind’, My Chemical Romance’s ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’, Radiohead’s ‘Karma Police’ and more.

Her most recent cover saw Clarkson deliver her take on Bleachers‘ ‘I Wanna Get Better’, which appeared on the Jack Antonoff-led project’s 2014 debut album ‘Strange Desire’.

Elsewhere, Clarkson has reportedly teamed up with Dolly Parton for a “haunting” new version of ‘9 To 5’. Their take on the classic 1980 single is for an upcoming documentary called Still Working 9 To 5.

Last year, George Michael‘s estate praised Lorde after connections were made between the singer’s new single ‘Solar Power’ and Michael’s hit ‘Freedom ’90’.

Following its release, some people began drawing comparisons between ‘Solar Power’ and Michael’s ‘Freedom ’90’, which was released by the late singer in October 1990.

In a statement, Michael’s estate played down any notion that they were troubled by the comparisons by instead praising Lorde and saying that Michael “would have been flattered to hear” about the connection.