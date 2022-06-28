Watch Kendrick Lamar join Baby Keem on stage in London following Glastonbury headline set

Kendrick Lamar joined Baby Keem on stage during the latter’s gig in London last night (June 27) – you can watch fan-shot footage of the moment below.

Lamar’s special guest appearance came just a day after his powerful headline set on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2022 on Sunday (June 26).

Lamar joined his cousin and regular collaborator Baby Keem – who did not make an appearance at Glastonbury – on stage at Electric Brixton last night to close out the show.

The pair performed the tracks ‘Family Ties’ and ‘Vent’ from Keem’s September 2021 debut album ‘The Melodic Blue’, as well as one new (and untitled) track (via Setlist.fm).

You can watch fan-shot footage of Lamar’s performance with Keem in London below.

Baby Keem bringing out Kendrick tonight 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sUOyuPQ2y4 — tiffany calver (@tiffanycalver) June 27, 2022

Kendrick Lamar popped out at Baby Keem's concert in London last night🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qyQjmZAZTM — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) June 28, 2022

Baby keem and Kendrick for £35 last night

Can’t complain 🤝 pic.twitter.com/nlUIlWQPIF — Lendz ⭕️🇬🇧 (@Lendz995) June 28, 2022

Lamar’s performance at Glastonbury last weekend saw him take to the stage wearing a crown of thorns which featured 8,000 cobblestone micro pavé diamonds.

The headpiece was designed over the course of 10 months by Lamar along with his longtime creative collaborator Dave Free (of pgLang) and the jeweller Tiffany & Co., according to Vogue.

“The crown is a godly representation of hood philosophies told from a digestible youthful lens,” Free said of the creation.

Lamar concluded his Glastonbury set by chanting “Godspeed for women’s rights” in reference to the US Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Lamar will bring his ‘The Big Steppers’ world tour to the UK and Ireland in November for a series of live dates. Baby Keem and Tanna Leone will provide support on all dates of the tour.