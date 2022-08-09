Watch Kendrick Lamar play a surprise intimate set in New York

Kendrick Lamar played a surprise intimate show in New York over the weekend – check out the videos below.

The rapper is currently on the North American leg of his 2022 ‘Big Steppers’ world tour, which began last month. On Saturday (August 6), he took to the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for a second consecutive night.

As Line Of Best Fit reports, Lamar then headed to the Dumbo House members’ club where he treated attendees to an impromptu show, performing alongside his touring bassist and keyboard player.

The star was also spotted hanging out with the likes of Jay-Z, Beyoncé, his cousin Baby Keem and Dave Free at the venue.

Footage has since emerged of Lamar playing ‘The Heart Part 5’. During the song, he gave a shout out to Jay-Z for allowing him to use the line “I do this for my culture” from his 2001 single ‘Izzo (H.O.V.A.)’.

“Hov, good looking out for clearing that motherfucking line,” Lamar said. “You ain’t never charged me for no motherfucking line, dog. I really appreciate that shit.”

You can watch the clips in the posts below.

Kendrick Lamar having an intimate show in NYC after his Big Steppers tour at the Barclays Center pic.twitter.com/VzSYkLPYfI — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) August 7, 2022

Lamar, who released his fifth album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ in May, will embark on the UK/Ireland leg of his 2022 world tour in November. He headlined Glastonbury 2022 in June – check out NME‘s five-star review here.

Following his bill-topping set at last month’s Rolling Loud Miami, Kendrick Lamar spoke to 12-year-old reporter Jazlyn Guerra (aka Jazzy) about what legacy he hopes to leave behind with his art.

His collaborator and producer Sounwave, meanwhile, has revealed that the duo are currently working on the rapper’s next studio album.