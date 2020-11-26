KennyHoopla has shared the video to his recent team-up with Travis Barker, ‘ESTELLA//’ – watch below.

The pop-punk collaboration between the Blink-182 drummer and the rising Wisconsin artist (real name is Kenneth La’ron) arrived earlier this month.

Directed and edited by Lonewolf (Zac Matias), the track’s newly-released official visuals begin with KennyHoopla being thrown out of his house by his girlfriend, the titular Estella.

Advertisement

The musician then gathers some of his clothes from the garden, before being picked up by Barker. As the pair sing and air drum in the car, Estella watches a weatherman Kenny present the ‘Heartbreak Forecast’ on TV.

“I loved Kenny’s music from the moment I heard it and showed everyone it,” Travis explained of the song. “We connected and kept talking about working together. ‘Bout a month ago we got in the studio for a few hrs and it was magic. That’s when we wrote ‘ESTELLA//’, rest is history.”

KennyHoopla added: “It feels like there is always a place and time for everything except there really being a place for time – more so honing in on pictures never doing justice and the funny irony of the public’s emotion towards my seat in the industry right now.”

KennyHoopla released his latest EP, ‘How Will I Rest In Peace If I’m Buried By A Highway?’, back in May. It followed on from 2016’s ‘Beneath The Willow Tree’.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Travis Barker recently revealed that he had been back in the studio with Machine Gun Kelly. The drummer contributed to and executively produced MGK’s recent “pop-punk” album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.