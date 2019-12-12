Watch Kesha team up with Brian Wilson and Sturgill Simpson on new single ‘Resentment’

Kesha has shared the video for her new single ‘Resentment’ featuring Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys and Sturgill Simpson.

The track, which also features Wrabel, is taken from her forthcoming album ‘High Road’, which is released on January 31, 2020. You can watch the clip below.

In a statement, Kesha told Pitchfork: “Resentment is such a powerful and destructive emotion and in my experience is more complex than hate or anger.”

Discussing her collaborators, she added: “Brian Wilson is one of my personal musical heroes, so when he said he would collaborate with me on the recording… that moment was one of the most exciting in my career. Then add in Sturgill who I respect and admire so much, as well as my close friend the insanely talented songwriter Wrabel, and this record felt more like a dream than just another song to me.”

The track follows recent song ‘Raising Hell’. ‘High Road’ is her fourth studio album and it follows her Grammy-nominated album ‘Rainbow’.

Other guest artists include Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and fun. singer Nate Ruess.

Earlier this year (June 4), Kesha posted a new song, ‘Rich, White, Straight, Men’, in which she tackled equality, the gender pay gap, LGBTQ+ rights, and more. It followed last year’s ‘Here Comes The Change’, taken from the soundtrack to the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic, On The Basis Of Sex.

In 2017, Kesha released ‘Rainbow’, her first album for five years following her legal dispute with Dr. Luke.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “The cathartic nature of the album is clearest on the emotive piano and string-laden ballad ‘Praying’, a forceful Lady-Gaga-worthy offering of defiance, as she hollers ‘Cos you brought the flames and you put me through hell / I had to learn how to fight for myself’.”