Watch Kevin Bacon perform Beyoncé’s ‘Heated’ to a couple of goats

Kevin Bacon has put an acoustic spin on Beyoncé‘s ‘Heated’, performing his rendition of the song to an audience of goats.

Posting a clip to his Twitter on Sunday (August 28) as part of his ongoing ‘Goat Songs’ series, the Footloose actor shared the caption: “Hot day, hot song. The goats and I are feeling ‘Heated’, [Beyoncé]. Loving this track.”

Where Bey’s original cut boasts a steady, smooth hip-hop rhythm, Bacon’s take is a little more laidback and delivers a country charm.

Watch Bacon’s performance below:

Then take a listen to Bey’s original:

The original song comes from Bey’s latest studio album, ‘Renaissance’, which dropped on July 29.

Bacon and Beyoncé fans alike were quick to respond to the actors efforts at serenading his pets. “Kevin Bacon and his #GoatSongs is what we all need today,” one fan wrote. “Kevin Bacon’s been cool for decades,” said another, “Him and his goats rockin to [Beyoncé] only solidifies it.”

It’s not the first time Bacon has shown off how his skills at serenading his farmyard friends. Back in 2020 (during a COVID-19 lockdown), the actor shared an acoustic cover of Radiohead‘s ‘Creep’ to Instagram. Introducing the song in the video, Bacon can be heard saying: “Well, the goats wanted me to play this. I don’t really think it’s appropriate.”